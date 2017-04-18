C. Adam Toney Athlete of the Week – Tristan Coots

Fayetteville, WV (WOAY) – Fayetteville baseball is coming off a busy stretch of seven games in six days, where the Pirates went 5-2 in those matchups.

One of the highlights was Tristan Coots’ no-hitter at Midland Trail, as the Pirates won 10-0, bouncing back from a loss to Charleston Catholic the day prior.

Fayetteville has been helped this year by a balanced squad, with different players making key plays in different games. Many of the Pirates were on the football state semifinalist team and the boys basketball team which made the Class A quarterfinals.

