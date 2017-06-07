WOAY-TV Oak Hill, Beckley, Bluefield
Home Sports C. Adam Toney Athlete of the Week – Spring Season Recap
SportsSports FeaturesSports News

C. Adam Toney Athlete of the Week – Spring Season Recap

Matt DigbyBy Jun 07, 2017, 00:15 am

87
0

WOAY – It’s been an exciting spring season of high school sports in Southern West Virginia. We take a look back at some of the C. Adam Toney Tire Pros Athletes & Teams of the Week from the past three months.

Comments

comments

Previous PostGreenbrier Co. grand jury indicts 31 for having or selling drugs
Matt Digby

Matt Digby is the Sports Director at WOAY-TV. He joined the station in January 2015 – right in the middle of Big Atlantic Classic Week. Read More

Current Conditons

Advertisement

STORMWATCH Radar

Archives