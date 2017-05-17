C. Adam Toney Athlete of the Week – Markus Guy

Coal City, WV (WOAY) – Independence senior Markus Guy has excelled on the football field (earning first-team All-State honors) and basketball court earlier this season, but he is also accomplished in track and field.

Guy will be competing at this weekend’s state championship in three events; shuttle hurdles, high jump, and long jump.

He is not the only Patriot competing at Laidley Field, but as a senior he embraces the responsibility of being a senior leader for his teammates.

He says it’s unique experiencing the difference with individual events, as opposed to team events and team sports in other seasons.

The state track meet begins Friday in Charleston.

