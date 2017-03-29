C. Adam Toney Athlete of the Week – Holly Brehm

WOAY-TV Oak Hill, Beckley, Bluefield
Mar 29, 2017

New Richmond, WV (WOAY) – Holly Brehm received all-state softball honors as a freshman at Wyoming East. Last week, she opened the 2017 season at a similar level of play.

Brehm pitched a no-hitter and hit a home run in the season-opening doubleheader at Liberty, and continued to play well in road games at Oak Hill & Fayetteville, as the Lady Warriors are off to a 4-0 start.

The sophomore made a verbal commitment to Ohio University in the fall, and says making that decision now allows her to focus on the next three years with Wyoming East.

