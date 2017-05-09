WOAY-TV Oak Hill, Beckley, Bluefield
Home Sports C. Adam Toney Athlete of the Week – Ashley Fridley
SportsSports FeaturesSports News

C. Adam Toney Athlete of the Week – Ashley Fridley

Matt DigbyBy May 09, 2017, 23:57 pm

181
0

Fayetteville, WV (WOAY) – Ashley Fridley has been one of the key performers for Fayetteville softball over the past few years, but last week the junior enjoyed outstanding performances in the pitching circle.

Fridley surpassed 25 strikeouts in sectional wins against Webster County, Midland Trail, and Richwood, leading the Lady Pirates to the championship round. On Monday, she recorded 15 strikeouts in the 2-0 win against the Lady Patriots.

Also contributing as a leadoff hitter, Fridley is able to set the tone when Fayetteville is at bat, as she’s enjoyed success when it comes to steals and runs scored.

Fayetteville awaits the winner of Class A Region 3 Section 2, with a trip to states in Vienna on the line.

Comments

comments

Previous PostFather of children found locked in "cage-like" enclosures speaks out
Matt Digby

Matt Digby is the Sports Director at WOAY-TV. He joined the station in January 2015 – right in the middle of Big Atlantic Classic Week. Read More

Current Conditons

STORMWATCH Radar

Archives