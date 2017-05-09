C. Adam Toney Athlete of the Week – Ashley Fridley

Fayetteville, WV (WOAY) – Ashley Fridley has been one of the key performers for Fayetteville softball over the past few years, but last week the junior enjoyed outstanding performances in the pitching circle.

Fridley surpassed 25 strikeouts in sectional wins against Webster County, Midland Trail, and Richwood, leading the Lady Pirates to the championship round. On Monday, she recorded 15 strikeouts in the 2-0 win against the Lady Patriots.

Also contributing as a leadoff hitter, Fridley is able to set the tone when Fayetteville is at bat, as she’s enjoyed success when it comes to steals and runs scored.

Fayetteville awaits the winner of Class A Region 3 Section 2, with a trip to states in Vienna on the line.

Related

Comments

comments