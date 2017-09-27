WOAY-TV Oak Hill, Beckley, Bluefield
C. Adam Toney Athlete of the Week

Paloma VillicanaBy Sep 27, 2017, 00:50 am

Oak Hill, WV (WOAY) – This week’s athlete of the week is Regan Hogan from Greater Christian Beckley. She is a senior leader on the volleyball team and has almost reached 2,000 assists in her career. Her coach and teammates spoke very highly of her hard work and dedication to her team.

