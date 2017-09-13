WOAY-TV Oak Hill, Beckley, Bluefield
C. Adam Toney Athlete of the Week – Mookie Collier

Matt DigbyBy Sep 13, 2017, 00:20 am

Bluefield, WV (WOAY) – Southern West Virginia has never had a shortage of outstanding multiple-sport athletes, and this school year is no exception.

Mookie Collier of Bluefield is just one example. The 2017 WOAY Boys Basketball Player of the Year also excels in track and football, as the Beavers have begun this year 3-0 on the gridiron.

Collier has been the key playmaker on offense in each of the matchups with Graham, Princeton, and Woodrow Wilson, as the Beavers are ranked atop the Class AA rankings in the first WVSSAC poll of the season.

Bluefield will look to stay unbeaten Friday when they travel to Greenbrier East.

Matt Digby

