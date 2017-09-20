WOAY-TV Oak Hill, Beckley, Bluefield
Advertisement

Home Sports C. Adam Toney Athlete of the Week – Jordan Dempsey
SportsSports FeaturesSports News

C. Adam Toney Athlete of the Week – Jordan Dempsey

Matt DigbyBy Sep 19, 2017, 23:51 pm

29
0
Advertisement

Fayetteville, WV (WOAY) – After reaching the Class A state semifinals in 2016, Fayetteville is off to a 4-0 start this year, in large part thanks to Jordan Dempsey.

The then-sophomore was one of many key contributors a year ago, and has picked up in 2017 where he left off, accounting for multiple touchdowns in games against Wyoming East, Valley, Richwood, and Meadow Bridge.

The Pirates are #5 in the latest WVSSAC rankings, but look to remain unbeaten Friday when they host Fayette County Oak Hill, also 4-0. It will be WOAY’s Game of the Week.

Comments

comments

Matt Digby

Matt Digby is the Sports Director at WOAY-TV. He joined the station in January 2015 – right in the middle of Big Atlantic Classic Week. Read More

Advertisement

Current Conditons

Advertisement

STORMWATCH Radar

Archives