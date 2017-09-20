C. Adam Toney Athlete of the Week – Jordan Dempsey

Fayetteville, WV (WOAY) – After reaching the Class A state semifinals in 2016, Fayetteville is off to a 4-0 start this year, in large part thanks to Jordan Dempsey.
The then-sophomore was one of many key contributors a year ago, and has picked up in 2017 where he left off, accounting for multiple touchdowns in games against Wyoming East, Valley, Richwood, and Meadow Bridge.
The Pirates are #5 in the latest WVSSAC rankings, but look to remain unbeaten Friday when they host Fayette County Oak Hill, also 4-0. It will be WOAY’s Game of the Week.