C. Adam Toney Athlete of the Week – Jared Sagraves

Summersville, WV (WOAY) – Nicholas County controls its destiny for a second straight Class AA playoff berth, as the Grizzlies have been led for much of the season by quarterback Jared Sagraves.
In his first season at quarterback, Sagraves has provided a calm presence on the Grizzly offense, as they bounced back from a rough stretch in midseason to win their last two matchups, at Westside and against Midland Trail.
In last Friday’s matchup with the Patriots, the junior threw for 196 yards and two touchdowns, while adding two more scores on the ground, including the game-winner.
Nicholas County closes its season with games against teams also in the running for playoff berths, as they visit PikeView this week before hosting Richwood next week.