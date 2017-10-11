C. Adam Toney Athlete of the Week – Courtney Smith

Advertisement



Oak Hill, WV (WOAY) – Oak Hill girls soccer has been led in large part this season by Courtney Smith, as the Lady Red Devils entered Tuesday having won their last eight games; the streak extended to nine games Tuesday with a 5-2 win against Nicholas County.

Smith has played a vital role throughout the season, notably scoring two goals several weeks ago against Bluefield, and the winning goal in the final minute of last Thursday’s game with Midland Trail.

Oak Hill is benefiting this year from several veterans who are eager to improve on last year, when they lost to PikeView on penalties in sectionals. The Lady Red Devils finish their regular season Thursday against Riverside.

