C. Adam Toney Athlete of the Week – Connor Gibson

Matt DigbyBy Oct 04, 2017, 00:08 am

Coal City, WV (WOAY) – Independence football has seen an up-and-down first half of 2017, but the Patriots are coming off a 26-0 win against Clay County that ensured a happy homecoming.

One of the standout performers for the Patriots Friday was senior Connor Gibson, who ran for 192 yards and a pair of third-quarter touchdowns in the win.

Like many student-athletes in Southern West Virginia, football is not the only sport in which Gibson excels; he also has won multiple state wrestling championships, contributing to an Independence squad that has won four straight team titles.

Independence heads to Summers County this Friday.

Matt Digby

Matt Digby is the Sports Director at WOAY-TV. He joined the station in January 2015 – right in the middle of Big Atlantic Classic Week. Read More

