C. Adam Toney Athlete of the Week – Connor Gibson

Coal City, WV (WOAY) – Independence football has seen an up-and-down first half of 2017, but the Patriots are coming off a 26-0 win against Clay County that ensured a happy homecoming.
One of the standout performers for the Patriots Friday was senior Connor Gibson, who ran for 192 yards and a pair of third-quarter touchdowns in the win.
Like many student-athletes in Southern West Virginia, football is not the only sport in which Gibson excels; he also has won multiple state wrestling championships, contributing to an Independence squad that has won four straight team titles.
Independence heads to Summers County this Friday.