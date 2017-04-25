Home NewsWatch Bridge Work Expected To Cause Traffic Delays Between WV and KY
Bridge Work Expected To Cause Traffic Delays Between WV and KY
By Rebecca FernandezApr 25, 2017, 12:56 pm
Officials say a $700,000 project to renovate a bridge connecting West Virginia and Kentucky will slow traffic for at least a month.
The Kentucky Department of Highways says they plan to restrict traffic to one lane beginning today for the Catlettsburg-Kenova bridge that carries U.S. Route 60 over the Big Sandy River. The project could be delayed if severe weather develops.
