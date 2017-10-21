FeaturedLocal NewsNewsWatch
Bridge Day: The Largest Jumping Festival In West Virginia
By Daniella HankeyOct 21, 2017, 19:52 pm
11
Jumping from the New River Gorge Bridge may be on the bucket list for some. On Saturday, that goal was reached by many veteran and new base jumpers for the 38th Annual Bridge Day!
Hundreds of parachuters launched from the 876-foot-tall New River Gorge Bridge during the Bridge Day BASE jumping festival.
“There’s nothing quite like it. It’s just very angelic feeling. It feels like you are floating,” said Josh Martin, a BASE jumper.
One jumper, Johnni Dijulius, came all the way from Cleveland, Ohio as a first-time BASE jumper, and shared his thoughts and emotions running through his head as he jumped off the bridge.
“A lot was just being stable and making sure I pull after 3 seconds in the air, and to make sure I land safely,” said Dijulius.
Bridge Day is somewhat of a homecoming for veteran BASE jumpers who have been returning to this spot, year after year, for more thrill, and for the opportunity to jump off the bridge as many times as they want.
“Pretty much the same thing that happens on every jump. I mean, you have to hope for the best, but in the end sometimes you land in the water,” said Ilya, a BASE jumper who landed in the water.
However, many parachuters also make their first BASE jump off of the New River Gorge Bridge on Bridge Day.
Related
Comments
comments
As a recent graduate from Stetson University, Daniella Hankey joined Newswatch as a Reporter. Armed with a major in Communications and Media Studies and a minor in Education, Daniella relocated to southern West Virginia from Florida to further pursue her career. During her time at Stetson, she covered several big stories on and off campus including the June 2016 Pulse Night Club shooting and Hurricane Matthew. She worked as a news anchor and reporter for her college news station and enjoyed an internship in productions at PBS. Her love for journalism started in high school when she was selected as a Bright House Varsity Reporter as well as the school anchor. Daniella was born and raised in Orlando and is a proud Floridian. Her current interests include enjoying everything West Virginia has to offer, from outdoor adventures to the beautiful mountains and scenery. As a multi-trained journalist, Daniella is always prepared to cover the stories that matter to our viewers and help to keep her newly adopted community informed. If you have any story ideas or news tips, please email Daniella at dhankey@woaynewswatch.com
-