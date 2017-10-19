BRIDGE DAY ALERT: Watch live stream of events all day Saturday

Advertisement



FAYETTE CO., WV (NEWS RELEASE) – The West Virginia Tourism Office will host a live stream of Bridge Day festivities on Oct. 21. The live stream will be available on www.gotowv.com.

“Each year, thousands of visitors travel from across the country and around the world see and experience Bridge Day in West Virginia,” Tourism Commissioner Chelsea Ruby said. “This year, we wanted to capture and share that same excitement and experience to both residents and visitors unable to attend the festivities. This weekend, I encourage everyone to visit www.gotowv.com to watch a one-of-a-kind event as hundreds of base jumpers parachute off the 876-foot-high New River Gorge Bridge.”

Nearly 80,000 spectators are expected to attend this year’s event, which also features rappelling and ziplining off the bridge, food, vendors and live music. This is the only day of the year that traffic is shut down and pedestrians are permitted to walk across the world’s second-longest single-arch bridge. Base jumps will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Weekend festivities include the annual Taste of Our Town, Bridge Day Chili Cookoff, Bridge Day 5K and Bridge Jam Music Festival. For a schedule of events, visit www.officialbridgeday.com.

Fall color is expected to be near peak in the New River Gorge, and whitewater outfitters continue to operate guided trips on the New River during this time.

West Virginia residents and visitors are encouraged to share their Bridge Day photos and other favorite fall photos, moments and memories using #AlmostHeaven.

For more autumn travel inspiration and fall foliage information, visit www.gotowv.com/fall.

