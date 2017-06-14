Brickhouse Oak Hill’s Summer Kickoff to Benefit United Way

OAK HILL, WV (NEWS RELEASE) – On June 24th at least ten small businesses in Fayette County will come together to raise money to benefit the Fayette County Dancing with the Stars team, Kimberly and Orlando.

Ultimately, the money will benefit the United Way of Southern West Virginia. Celi VanDyke, owner of the Brickhouse Cardio Club in Oak Hill, is hosting the event at the Brickhouse Cardio Club in Oak Hill.

The event features a vendor fair from 9 AM-2 PM and a fitness party from 815 AM-1100 AM. The event will be held at the Brickhouse Cardio Club at 1442 E. Main Street in Oak Hill, West Virginia. Additionally, all vendors are donating items that will be raffled and all raffle ticket sales will be donated to Team Kimberly and Orlando.

Featured vendors include: LipSense, Thirty-One, Lula Roe, Plunder, Avon, Younique, Scentsy, Advocare, Pure Romance, Rodan and Fields, Mary Kay, Meals by Rezan Nese and more. a $5 donation gets an arm-length of tickets.

Vendor applications are still being accepted and the $20 vendor fee is being donated to the United Way. The fitness party will feature 30 minute demos of all the Brickhouse classes.

We will have free gifts, light refreshments and will be having a flash sale on memberships. Plan to join us for a fun day of fitness and shopping!!! For more information please contact Celi VanDyke at 304-923-7334.

