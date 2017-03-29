Brian’s Safehouse hosting fundraiser banquet

BECKLEY, WV (NEWS RELEASE) — – Brian’s Safehouse is hosting its Annual Fundraiser Banquet on Thursday, April 6 at the Tamarack Conference Center. The banquet will begin at 6 pm. This year’s theme is “Beauty Out of Brokenness.”

Speaker Jake Cochran graduated of Brian’s Safehouse in 2013. Cochran says of his addiction, “Addiction led me into deep despair. I was hopeless. I was a slave to a substance. I lost my identity and very nearly lost my life.” As keynote speaker, he will be sharing his story in order to bring hope to those trapped in addiction. “People that struggle with any kind of life controlling issue feel that there is no hope. They may even feel that they’ll never recover. I’m here to say…there is hope. There is freedom from addiction.”

Co-founder Leon Brush says, “The banquet is an opportunity for people to come out and hear what is happening in the lives of some of our graduates. We are looking back, but we are also looking forward. We have some exciting things on the table that will be presented at the banquet.”

Tickets for the banquet are $35. Sponsorships are also available. Those interested in purchasing tickets or in becoming a sponsor can contact Leslie Pease at 304-673-8012 for more information; please RSVP by Sunday, April 2, to ensure your place at this year’s banquet.

About Brian’s Safehouse

Brian’s Safehouse is a 12 month residential addiction program, faith-based in its approach. It does not receive government funding but is supported through the generosity of community partners, including individuals, churches, businesses and foundations and is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization.

www.brianssafehouse.org

Comments

comments