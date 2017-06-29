Brett Green Signs With Bluefield State

Beckley, WV (WOAY) – Brett Green signed a letter of intent Wednesday to play baseball at Bluefield State College.

Green is part of the first four-year senior class of Greater Beckley baseball, playing with the program from its first season in 2013.

He has made multiple contributions over the years, notably as a pitcher, to a Crusaders team that has reached Class A regionals each of the past three seasons.

Green is quick to credit his coaches and teammates for his success, and feels he can continue to grow with the Big Blues. He had also considered Glenville State and WVU Tech, among other schools.

Green plans to major in physical therapy.

Related

Comments

comments