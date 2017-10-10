BREAKING: Texas Tech campus police officer killed at HQ

WOAY-TV Oak Hill, Beckley, Bluefield
9 p.m.- A Texas Tech University police officer has been shot and killed at the campus police headquarters, prompting a lockdown of the Lubbock campus.

University spokesman Chris Cook says campus police made a student welfare check Monday evening and found upon entering the room evidence of drugs and drug paraphernalia. Cook says officers brought the suspect to the campus police station for standard debriefing.

During this time, Cook says the suspect pulled out a gun and shot an officer in the head, killing him. The suspect then fled on foot and has not been captured.

No other information has been released.

___

8:50 p.m.

Texas Tech University in Lubbock has ordered a lockdown after a shooting was reported at the campus police station.

University officials issued an alert to students on social media Monday night, noting that the suspected shooter had not been apprehended.

The alert urged those on campus to “take shelter in a safe location.”

