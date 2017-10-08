WOAY-TV Oak Hill, Beckley, Bluefield
Boys Soccer: St. Joseph Central @ Oak Hill
Boys Soccer: St. Joseph Central @ Oak Hill

Paloma Villicana Oct 08, 2017

Oak Hill, WV (WOAY) – The Red Devils won 2-1 and improve to 8-8-2 this season. The two goals were made by Logan Boggs and Mackenzie Miller.

Paloma Villicana

Paloma Villicana is a bilingual sports anchor and reporter for ABC WOAY-TV in West Virginia. She reports on local, collegiate, and professional sports during the week. Read More

