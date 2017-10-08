Oak Hill, WV (WOAY) – The Red Devils won 2-1 and improve to 8-8-2 this season. The two goals were made by Logan Boggs and Mackenzie Miller.
SportsSports News
Boys Soccer: St. Joseph Central @ Oak Hill
By Paloma VillicanaOct 08, 2017, 00:36 am4
Previous PostHighlights: St. Andrews University @ Bluefield College Next PostHurricane Nate moves toward second landfall on Gulf Coast
Paloma Villicana
Paloma Villicana is a bilingual sports anchor and reporter for ABC WOAY-TV in West Virginia. She reports on local, collegiate, and professional sports during the week. Read More