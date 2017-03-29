WOAY-TV Oak Hill, Beckley, Bluefield
Bond Set for Man Charged With Shooting State Trooper

Rachel AyersBy Mar 29, 2017, 22:11 pm

CHARLESTON– Bond was set at $2 million for a man accused of shooting and wounding a West Virginia state trooper.

Jeremiah Wayne Yeager, 40, of Alum Creek was released from the hospital Wednesday and was arraigned in Lincoln County. Yeager is charged with domestic assault, domestic battery, malicious wounding, attempted murder, obstruction, brandishing and strangulation, according to a criminal complaint filed in Lincoln County.

Yeager is accused of shooting and wounding Cpl. David Fry. A criminal complaint said the trooper was shot two times by Yeager when the officer entered the apartment as he tried to intervene in a domestic situation. A woman told authorities the suspect choked her with a phone cord, threatened to kill her and struck her multiple times with a revolver.

