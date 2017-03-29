BECKLEY, WV (NEWS RELEASE) — Bojangles’ fanatics in Beckley: it’s almost Bo Time! Construction is underway on a new Bojangles’ restaurant, located on 1910 Harper Road in Beckley. The franchisee plans a May grand opening.

The restaurant will feature all of the unique and delicious menu items Bojangles’ fanatics crave, including Bojangles’ hand-breaded bone-in chicken, made-from-scratch buttermilk biscuits, flavorful fixin’s, decadent sweet biscuits like the Cinnamon Biscuit, and of course, Bojangles’ Legendary Iced Tea®. Bojangles’ is also home to all-day breakfast, served hot and fresh every day.

The franchise location will be operated by Randolph Restaurant Group, based in Sophia, North Carolina. It will be the group’s 11th Bojangles’ restaurant and their third in West Virginia, joining locations in Princeton and Fayetteville. The franchisee has plans for future growth in the state.

“Our franchise group is absolutely thrilled to bring a new Bojangles’ to Beckley,” said Randolph Restaurant Group franchisee, Joey Millikan. “We think this is going to be a fantastic location the local community will really enjoy.”

“We look forward to opening this new location and providing friendly service and delicious food to residents in this community for years to come,” added Randolph franchisee, Bob Stroud.

The restaurant is expected to measure approximately 4,300 square feet and will seat approximately 70 guests. The new location will also bring more than 40 full-time jobs to the community. Interested applicants may visit www.SnagAJob.com and search Bojangles’ and Beckley .

Fired up about Bojangles’ coming to Beckley? Get at us on Facebook.

Comments

comments