Body Of Missing Boater Found In Sutton Lake

Rebecca FernandezBy Jun 14, 2017, 07:59 am

BRAXTON COUNTY, WV (WCHS/WVAH) — Crews have recovered the body of a missing boater in Sutton Lake.

The body of Joe D. McPherson, 64, of Sutton was discovered about 10:45 a.m. Monday in the lake, said Mike Baker, director of the Braxton County Office of Emergency Services.

Baker said the body was found in the same area where his abandoned johnboat was discovered along the shoreline of the lake.

Officials said McPherson went fishing in the lake June 5, but he never returned home.

Multiple agencies assisted in the effort to find the missing boater, including the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources Police, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the Braxton County Office of Emergency Services.

