Body found on East River Mountain ID’d as missing woman

TAZEWELL CO., VA (WOAY-TV) — The body found yesterday on East River Mountain is 21-year-old Kaitlyn “Katiee” Ann Toler – according to the Tazewell County Commonwealth’s Attorney.

Right now, an autopsy is being conducted and this case is under active investigation.

Several credible leads are being followed and police are asking if anyone has any information regarding this investigation to please contact the Bluefield Police Department at (276) 326-2621 or the Virginia State Police at (800) 542-8716.

