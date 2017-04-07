WOAY-TV Oak Hill, Beckley, Bluefield
Home NewsWatch Featured Body found on East River Mountain ID’d as missing woman
FeaturedLocal News

Body found on East River Mountain ID’d as missing woman

Scott PickeyBy Apr 07, 2017, 14:35 pm

45
0

TAZEWELL CO., VA (WOAY-TV) — The body found yesterday on East River Mountain is 21-year-old Kaitlyn “Katiee” Ann Toler – according to the Tazewell County Commonwealth’s Attorney.

Right now, an autopsy is being conducted and this case is under active investigation.

Several credible leads are being followed and police are asking if anyone has any information regarding this investigation to please contact the Bluefield Police Department at (276) 326-2621 or the Virginia State Police at (800) 542-8716.

Comments

comments

Previous PostLocal organizations making plans for Earth Day
Scott Pickey

Related articles

Corps of Engineers updating Summersville Lake master plan

Police: Missing woman found in Richwood man’s fridge

Pope dismisses priest who stole $300K from bishop, hospital

Current Conditons

STORMWATCH Radar

Archives