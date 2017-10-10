WOAY-TV Oak Hill, Beckley, Bluefield
Advertisement

Home NewsWatch Featured Bob Schiller, veteran ‘I Love Lucy’ writer, dies at 98
FeaturedNational NewsNewsWatch

Bob Schiller, veteran ‘I Love Lucy’ writer, dies at 98

Tyler BarkerBy Oct 10, 2017, 18:05 pm

5
0
Advertisement

Bob Schiller, a comedy writer whose credits reach back to TV’s infancy, including “I Love Lucy,” has died at 98. His daughter Sadie Novello says he died Tuesday in Pacific Palisades, California.

Schiller began writing for television in 1950, and three years later formed a partnership with Bob Weiskopf, with whom he collaborated for nearly a half-century. Among their hundreds of TV scripts was the classic “I Love Lucy” episode that found Lucy Ricardo stomping grapes.

Their partnership continued through the 1960s and ’70s with such shows as Lucille Ball’s follow-up sitcom, “The Lucy Show,” which they co-created, as well as “The Red Skelton Hour” and Flip Wilson’s variety show.

He shared writing Emmys with Weiskopf for “All in the Family” and “Flip.”

Comments

comments

Tyler Barker

Tyler grew up in the foothills of North Carolina, in a one stop light town named Boonville, NC and was promoted to Chief Meteorologist where you can find him weekdays at 5, 6, and 11 pm on WOAY-TV. Read More

Closings and Delays

Advertisement

Current Conditons

Advertisement

STORMWATCH Radar

Archives