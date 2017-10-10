Bob Schiller, veteran ‘I Love Lucy’ writer, dies at 98

Advertisement



Bob Schiller, a comedy writer whose credits reach back to TV’s infancy, including “I Love Lucy,” has died at 98. His daughter Sadie Novello says he died Tuesday in Pacific Palisades, California.

Schiller began writing for television in 1950, and three years later formed a partnership with Bob Weiskopf, with whom he collaborated for nearly a half-century. Among their hundreds of TV scripts was the classic “I Love Lucy” episode that found Lucy Ricardo stomping grapes.

Their partnership continued through the 1960s and ’70s with such shows as Lucille Ball’s follow-up sitcom, “The Lucy Show,” which they co-created, as well as “The Red Skelton Hour” and Flip Wilson’s variety show.

He shared writing Emmys with Weiskopf for “All in the Family” and “Flip.”

