Bob Evans Restaurants Honor Veterans and Active Duty Military with the Choice of a Free Meal on November 11

NEW ALBANY — Bob Evans Restaurants is celebrating Veterans Day this year by offering the choice of one of six free meals to veterans and active duty military personnel. This year, veterans and active duty military personnel will be able to select free breakfast, lunch, and dinner menu items on November 11, 2017 at all Bob Evans restaurants. Bob Evans Restaurants believes in supporting the brave men and women who serve(d) our country and Bob Evans, the founder of the company, was a veteran himself.

“At Bob Evans, we have a history of supporting veterans and active duty military because our founder served during World War II,” said Saed Mohseni, CEO of Bob Evans Restaurants. “Veterans Day is another opportunity to reach out and thank the men and women who have sacrificed to keep America the great country it is today.”

Veterans and active duty military personnel will have the choice of select breakfast (available all day), lunch, and dinner menu items:

Stack of Hotcakes (Buttermilk or Multigrain) – A stack of four fluffy hotcakes served with warm syrup

– A stack of four fluffy hotcakes served with warm syrup Fresh Baked Brioche French Toast – Two griddled slices of rich Brioche bread, dipped in batter with natural vanilla and cinnamon, then griddled golden-brown

– Two griddled slices of rich Brioche bread, dipped in batter with natural vanilla and cinnamon, then griddled golden-brown Country Biscuit Breakfast – A fresh-baked buttermilk biscuit topped with one egg cooked-to-order, fresh never frozen sausage, creamy country gravy and shredded cheddar cheese. The dish is served with a choice of hash browns, home fries or grits

– A fresh-baked buttermilk biscuit topped with one egg cooked-to-order, fresh never frozen sausage, creamy country gravy and shredded cheddar cheese. The dish is served with a choice of hash browns, home fries or grits Mini Sampler Breakfast – One egg cooked-to-order with a choice of hash browns, home fries or grits. It’s served with two fresh never frozen sausage links or thick bacon strips and freshly baked bread

– One egg cooked-to-order with a choice of hash browns, home fries or grits. It’s served with two fresh never frozen sausage links or thick bacon strips and freshly baked bread Farm Boy Sandwich – Sausage patty, American cheese, onion and pickles on a Kaiser bun served with french fries

– Sausage patty, American cheese, onion and pickles on a Kaiser bun served with french fries Country Fried Steak Dinner – Tender beef lightly breaded and fried, then topped with creamy country gravy. Served with mashed potatoes and gravy

Guests wishing to enjoy one free meal on Veterans Day must provide proof of service. Eligible identification includes a U.S. Uniformed Services (current or retired) Identification Card, a current Leave and Earnings Statement (LES), or a Veterans’ organization card (American Legion or VFW, for example). Guests wearing a military uniform on Veterans Day also are eligible.

About Bob Evans Restaurants

Bob Evans Restaurants is a chain of family style restaurants founded and headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, which owns and operates over 500 family restaurants in 18 states, primarily in the Midwest, mid-Atlantic and Southeast regions of the United States. Bob Evans believed in treating strangers like friends and friends like family; and those principles are alive today at every Bob Evans Restaurant. As a private company owned by Golden Gate Capital, Bob Evans Restaurants is focused on providing quality food and hospitality to every guest at every meal, each and every day.

For more information about Bob Evans Restaurants, visit www.bobevans.com.

