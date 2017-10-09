WOAY-TV Oak Hill, Beckley, Bluefield
Boating facility renovations set at Tygart Valley State Park

Tyler BarkerBy Oct 09, 2017, 09:21 am

GRAFTON, W.Va. (AP) — Construction is set to start this week to the boating facilities at Tygart Lake State Park in West Virginia.

The state Department of Commerce says in a news release that the construction is scheduled to begin Monday and is expected to be completed by early next summer.

The park’s marina and boat ramp will be closed to traffic during construction, which will enlarge and combine two smaller parking lots to create 110 new parking spaces for vehicles with boat trailers. Both existing boat ramps will be extended and widened to two lanes.

Tygart Lake State Park Superintendent Jim Browning says the improvements will provide easier access to the lake and extend the park’s boating season.

During construction, boaters can access the lake at the Pleasant Creek Wildlife Management Area.

