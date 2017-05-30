Bluefield police officer killed in crash

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (AP) – A police officer in West Virginia has died in an accident while on duty.

Media outlets report the accident occurred early Tuesday in Bluefield.

State Police Sgt. R.A. Maddy says the accident involved two Bluefield police units and a state police cruiser. Bluefield City Manager Dane Rideout says a city officer died.

The officer’s identity and details of the accident weren’t immediately released. The front of a heavily damaged Bluefield police cruiser came to rest against a bent guardrail.

A state police spokesman in Charleston said he had no further information.

