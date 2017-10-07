Bluefield College Theatre to Present Beloved Southern Comedy-Drama Steel Magnolias

Advertisement



BLUEFIELD- Bluefield College Theatre will present Robert Harling’s beloved Southern comedy-drama Steel Magnolias, Thursday through Sunday, October 19-22, featuring a special offering of dinner theatre for the Saturday, October 21 production.

Performances for BC Theatre’s Steel Magnolias will begin at 7:30 p.m., Thursday, Friday and Saturday, October 19-21, and at 3 p.m.on Sunday, October 22, all inside Harman Chapel Auditorium. Dinner on Saturday will begin one hour prior to the show at 6:30 p.m.Admission for performances only will be $10 for adults and $5 for students and senior citizens. Members of the BC family will be admitted for free. Tickets for the Saturday dinner and show are $25 for adults and $10 for students and senior citizens and are available by reservation only at bluefield.edu/homecoming or by e-mailing jgrubb@bluefield.edu.

Harling wrote Steel Magnolias recounting his family’s experience with the death of his sister from complications associated with diabetes in 1985. The play opened off Broadway in 1987 and ran for 1,126 performances, closing in 1990, a year after it was made into a very popular film starring Sally Fields, Julia Roberts, Dolly Parton, Shirley MacLaine, Olympia Dukakis, and Daryl Hannah. The movie was nominated for an Academy Award and won a Golden Globe and People’s Choice Award.

Both the play and film are about the bond a group of women in a small Southern town and how they cope with the death of one of their own. M’Lynn Eatenton is the mother of bride-to-be Shelby Eatenton. As the women prepare for the wedding, they find themselves in the hair salon of friend Truvy Jones, who has just welcomed a helping hand from aspiring beautician Annelle Dupuy Desoto. Joining the ladies to have their hair done are Clairee Belcher, the cheerful widow of the former mayor, and the short-tempered, grouchy and sarcastic Louisa “Ouiser” Boudreaux. Diabetic Shelby has a health scare, which is averted, but doesn’t bode well for her hopes of having children. Time passes, and the women and their friends encounter tragedy and good fortune, growing stronger and closer in the process.

The Bluefield College Theatre production of Steel Magnoliasfeatures a cast of three students and three BC alumni. Shelby is played by sophomore theatre major Ashley Burton. Her mother, M’Lynn, is played by senior theatre major Ginny Bird, while freshman and theatre minor Lyndsey Brown takes on the role of Annelle.

Filling the role of Truvy is recent BC theatre graduate Heather Sharp. The comic duo of Ouiser and Clairee is played by alumni and Greater Bluefield theatre favorites Tiffany Carter and Cameron Burton. The play is directed by Bluefield College alumna and faculty member Jennifer Bohannan.

In addition to Steel Magnolias, Bluefield College Theatre’s 2017-‘18 season will include Elf the Musical (Bluefield Youth Theatre),December 12-16; The Servant of Two Masters, an Italian farce by Carlo Goldoni (Bluefield College Theatre), January 25-28; an adaptation by BC theatre major Mary Jones of Dianne Wynn Jones’ popular youth fantasy novel Howl’s Moving Castle (Bluefield College Theatre/Bluefield Youth Theatre), March 1-4; and The Wizard of Oz (Bluefield College Theatre/Bluefield Youth Theatre), April 12-15.

For more information about the season, contact the Bluefield College Theatre Department by phone at 276-326-4244 or by e-mail at creese@bluefield.edu. For dinner theatre reservation for Steel Magnolias, visit bluefield.edu/homecoming or e-mailjgrubb@bluefield.edu.

