    WOAY-TV
    Bluefield College Ready for Matchup With Cumberlands

    Matt DigbyBy Oct 18, 2017, 00:11 am

    WOAY – 2017 has already been historic for Bluefield College football; through seven games the Rams sit at 4-3, the most wins in a single season since the return of the football program.

    Part of the current three-game win streak is several comeback victories, including last Saturday at Point University. Head coach Dewey Lusk says it’s the strong character of the team that has allowed them to succeed so far.

    The Rams now return to Mitchell Stadium to host the University of the Cumberlands, also 4-3.

    Matt Digby

    Matt Digby is the Sports Director at WOAY-TV.

