Bluefield College Appalachian Festival

Bluefield College will host its 7th annual “Celebration of Appalachia,” April 3-8, featuring, as always, the traditional daylong Appalachian Festival, Saturday, April 8th.

Open to the community and featuring local artists, crafters, musicians, cooks, authors, storytellers, outdoorsmen and and many more, the Appalachian Festival will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on April 8th. Dozens of vendors took part in the celebration last year, and the college hopes even more will participate this year.

The celebration is meant to increase the understanding and appreciation of the rich history, culture, people and traditions of the region.

For more information go to bluefield.edu/appalachia.

