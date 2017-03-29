WOAY-TV Oak Hill, Beckley, Bluefield
Home Sports Bluefield College Adds Wrestling Program
SportsSports FeaturesSports News

Bluefield College Adds Wrestling Program

Matt DigbyBy Mar 29, 2017, 00:11 am

2
0

Bluefield, VA (WOAY) – Bluefield College will add a wrestling program, the school announced Tuesday.

Jason Waelti was announced as the first head coach of the program; the former Virginia Tech grappler joins after coaching at Blacksburg High School in Virginia, leading the team to success at the Virginia State Wrestling Tournament.

The Rams wrestling team will be a club sport starting next winter, and have plans to join the Appalachian Athletic Conference in the next few years. It would be the 16th sport for the athletic program.

Comments

comments

Matt Digby

Matt Digby is the Sports Director at WOAY-TV. He joined the station in January 2015 – right in the middle of Big Atlantic Classic Week. Read More

Related articles

Current Conditons

STORMWATCH Radar

Archives