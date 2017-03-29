Bluefield College Adds Wrestling Program

Bluefield, VA (WOAY) – Bluefield College will add a wrestling program, the school announced Tuesday.

Jason Waelti was announced as the first head coach of the program; the former Virginia Tech grappler joins after coaching at Blacksburg High School in Virginia, leading the team to success at the Virginia State Wrestling Tournament.

The Rams wrestling team will be a club sport starting next winter, and have plans to join the Appalachian Athletic Conference in the next few years. It would be the 16th sport for the athletic program.

