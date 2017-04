The Bluefield College Department of Music will present its traditional Spring

Choral concert, on Saturday, April 22 at 3 p.m. in Harman Chapel.

The concert will feature the school’s select student voice ensemble- Variations and its college-community chorus- Masterworks Chorale. Titled, “Bluefield Choirs Go to the Movies,” all are encouraged to attend for a free, fun night out. For more information email bcnews@bluefield.edu or call 276-326- 4212.

Comments

comments