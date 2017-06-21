Black Students Disciplined at Higher Rate in WV Schools

CHARLESTON– Data reveals black students are disciplined at higher rates than white students and other minority groups in West Virginia’s public schools.

The Charleston Gazette-Mail reports that data from the West Virginia Department of Education presented at a conference Monday shows that black students account for 10 percent of students expelled and 10 percent of students who receive out-of-school suspensions, despite constituting less than 5 percent of students in the public school system.

During the 2015-16 school year, 40 percent of all black students from low socio-economic backgrounds were disciplined, a rate 12 percent higher than the average for all students.

Retired Center for Professional Development CEO Pat Kusimo says teachers and administrators need more cultural sensitivity training across the board.

