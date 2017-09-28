WOAY-TV Oak Hill, Beckley, Bluefield
Advertisement

Home Sports Bimbo Coles to Coach Greenbrier East Boys Basketball
SportsSports News

Bimbo Coles to Coach Greenbrier East Boys Basketball

Matt DigbyBy Sep 27, 2017, 21:52 pm

1
0
Advertisement

WOAY – Bimbo Coles is the new head coach of Greenbrier East boys basketball, the Greenbrier County Board of Education announced Wednesday.

Coles is a former Spartan standout and remains the all-time leader in scoring and assists at Virginia Tech, where he starred from 1986-1990. Also in that time, he was part the U.S. Olympic Men’s Basketball Team that won the bronze medal in Seoul in 1988.

Coles’ playing career continued in the NBA for 14 seasons, as he played for the Miami Heat, Golden State Warriors, Atlanta Hawks, Cleveland Cavaliers, and Boston Celtics.

Coles succeeds Gov. Jim Justice, who resigned earlier this month after seven years coaching the Spartans’ boys team. Justice will remain the head coach of the Lady Spartans.

Comments

comments

Matt Digby

Matt Digby is the Sports Director at WOAY-TV. He joined the station in January 2015 – right in the middle of Big Atlantic Classic Week. Read More

Advertisement

Current Conditons

Advertisement

STORMWATCH Radar

Archives