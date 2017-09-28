Bimbo Coles to Coach Greenbrier East Boys Basketball

Advertisement



WOAY – Bimbo Coles is the new head coach of Greenbrier East boys basketball, the Greenbrier County Board of Education announced Wednesday.

Coles is a former Spartan standout and remains the all-time leader in scoring and assists at Virginia Tech, where he starred from 1986-1990. Also in that time, he was part the U.S. Olympic Men’s Basketball Team that won the bronze medal in Seoul in 1988.

Coles’ playing career continued in the NBA for 14 seasons, as he played for the Miami Heat, Golden State Warriors, Atlanta Hawks, Cleveland Cavaliers, and Boston Celtics.

Coles succeeds Gov. Jim Justice, who resigned earlier this month after seven years coaching the Spartans’ boys team. Justice will remain the head coach of the Lady Spartans.

Related

Comments

comments