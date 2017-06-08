Big Dog Party in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (NEWS RELEASE) – Come, Sit. Stay! Fayetteville is having a Big Dog Party at the Fayetteville Town Park June 24th 2017, Shelter 2, from 9:00a.m. to 1:00p.m.The dog walk with Active Southern WV will kick-off the event at 9:00 a.m. Come with or without your pup! We will be walking the Park loop to town.

The Fayetteville Visitors Bureau and the Fayette County Animal Control Center are partnering up for this event along with Active Southern WV for our Dog Walk.

Free and family- friendly, bring your pup on a leash. There will be A best Trick Contest at 10:00a.m, bring a blanket for a reading of “Go, Dog. GO!” at 11a.m., and a Pet Costume Contest at 12:00p.m. There will be lots of fun kid and dog activities going on throughout the event. We will have a doggie cooling station for the dogs to relax by. We will also be raffling prizes to raise money for the animal shelter!

“Fayetteville is a great place to visit for dog lovers, with tons of outdoor activities you can do with your dog, or just strolling through town. We invite locals and visitors to come out and enjoy Fayetteville’s first Big Dog Party with lots of fun activities for the whole family furry family members included!”, said Tabitha Stover Fayetteville Convention and Visitor Bureau Activities & Events Manager.

We will also be highlighting dog friendly venues down town and some of the outdoor activities that you can do in Fayetteville with your dog. For additional information on the event or booth information contact the Fayetteville Convention and Visitors Bureau at 304-574-1500 or email tabitha@visitfayettevillewv.com

