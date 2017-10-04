Big Dam Pizza Comes To Fayetteville

Advertisement



There’s a new restaurant in town… and they’re doing it big!

I mean… REALLY BIG!

“We cut it into 1/8 or 1/16 or even squares! Everything is fresh and homemade… the sauce, the dough, and everything is high-end product,” Richie Smith, one of the managers of Big Dam Pizza, told us.

Big Dam Pizza is located on South Court Street in Fayetteville, and the owner opened this new spot for people who wanted more than just a small slice.

He got the idea from like a New York style pizza – the big, thin sliced. The large pizzas are 28 inches!

And although there are many other pizza places in Southern West Virginia, Big Dam Pizza has its one way to stand out.

“The size of the pizza and the slice. I mean it’s a big damn pizza! It’s 28-inch size. You can’t get any bigger than that! Well… you probably could, but not around here,” Smith said.

The restaurant is open seven days a week from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Related

Comments

comments