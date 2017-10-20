Big Brothers Big Sisters loses donations following LGBTQ grant; May close Beckley office

Advertisement



CHARLESTON, WV (BY: MARIA YOUNG, CHARLESTON GAZETTE-MAIL) – Shortly after accepting a grant to help LGTBQ children and teenagers, Big Brothers Big Sisters of South Central West Virginia lost thousands of dollars in promised donations and might have to shut down its Raleigh County program, the organization’s executive director said Thursday.

Sara McDowell said the group lost $60,000 to $80,000 in local grants earmarked primarily for its Beckley-Raleigh County office after plans were announced in September for LGTBQ awareness training for staff members.

“If we do not raise the funds we need quickly, we will have to suspend our program in the Beckley area,” McDowell said. “This has also put a significant fiscal strain on us here in Charleston, because we are having to cover those costs.”

The awareness training grant was provided through the national Big Brothers Big Sisters of America organization, which contacted McDowell’s office in August to see if the organization would be interested.

