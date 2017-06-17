Big Brothers Big Sisters Hosting Open House This Weekend

Big Brothers Big Sisters has partnered with realtor, Brian Brown, to spread awareness in the community about the need for mentors for the organization, and also to showcase the old bed and breakfast Ambrosia Inn that is currently on the market.

During the event, they will be displaying local artists artwork for the public to view as they tour the historic home. They will also will be raffling off local items from businesses in the area.

“It’s just really important for us to support the Big Brothers Big Sisters program. We have so many kids in our community that do not have role models in their life, so it gives them a great opportunity to be exposed to positive influences in their life. Then to you know, ultimately grow and develop into better people, so we can continue to have a positive, wonderful society,” Brian Brown, Sigmund & McLean Assoc. realtor, told us.

The event is open to the public and begins at 2 p.m. and will go until 5 p.m. All proceeds will go to the Big Brothers Big Sisters program. They hope to see you there!

