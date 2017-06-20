Bible In The Schools Program Lawsuit in Mercer County Court

A motion to dismiss a lawsuit related to the Bible in the Schools Program in Mercer County schools was heard in federal court in Bluefield on Monday.

The Mercer County Board of Education suspended the bible program in all elementary schools in March, after a kindergartner’s mother sued the public school system in West Virginia, asking that it discontinue a 75-year practice of putting kids in bible classes, saying that it violated the U.S. and state constitutions.

The motion to dismiss this lawsuit was initially filed in Bluefield U.S. District court in April by the school system’s attorneys, who filed another motion last month to support the dismissal after the program was suspended for next year.

U.S. District Judge David A. Faber will preside over the case. No decision has been reached so far.

