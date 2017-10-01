Beckley’s Inaugural VAMC Veterans Art Show

Advertisement



The Beckley VA Medical Center hosted its inaugural art show this Saturday at the Medical Center auditorium.

The Veteran’s Council planned the art show as one of its projects. Using the tag line “healing through creativity”, the art show features projects that have helped Veterans to heal. Nationwide, VA medical facilities use the creative arts as one form of rehabilitative treatment to help Veterans recover from and cope with physical and emotional disabilities.

“It helps our veterans heal through our PTSD, military trauma and whatever else we have gone through and we’re having an art show displaying it,” said Melissa Burnett, Vice President of the Veteran’s Council.

Veterans submitted their pieces including paintings, models, wood crafts, needlework and more. The art submissions will be judged by fellow veterans who will vote for their favorite piece of art.

Vern Hughes, a Navy Veteran and volunteer at the Beckley VA, submitted five of his pieces for the show.

“I’m trying to help people through their healing a little bit and give them a place to display their artwork and hopefully this will become an annual event,” said Vern Hughes, a Navy Veteran.

In the past, Hughes has given his handmade cards to patients, employees and visitors at the VA.

“One veteran that use to be upstairs, his roommate got a card from his granddaughter and he said, I’ve never gotten a home made card, so his birthday came around and I made him one and he was just so excited. I make about 150 cards and hand them out to veterans, visitors and patients,” said Hughes.

Awards were presented for first, second and third place. Veterans were able to submit up to five pieces. Additionally, all winners of the show were encouraged to submit their pieces to the 2017 National Veterans Creative Arts Festival to be held later this year.

