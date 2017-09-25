Beckley’s Fire Department Begins Operation Warm

Advertisement



As fall begins and the weather changes, many children are looking forward to the cooler weather and the upcoming holiday season. However, for some families, due to their financial situation, their children may go without a coat.

Nearly one in five children live in poverty in our communities. In an effort to assist children in need, The Beckley Fire Fighters Association launched its annual Operation Warm Campaign at the Raleigh Station in Beckley.

” The proceeds that people want to donate go to each coat and child,” said Christine Daniels, Administrative Assistant at Beckley Fire Department.

Operation Warm is a non-profit organization that helps to provide winter coats for children in need.Operation Warm has partnered with the Beckley Firefighters Association to provide warm coats to children in our community.

“We’re trying to earn between 10,000-11,000 to purchase the coats. All proceeds go directly to the coats and the cost is $34 each. The coats are going to Headstart, Beckley Central and Fairdale,” said Daniels.

Last year, Beckley’s Fire Fighter Association raised enough money to provide 132 coats to children.

Thomas Canterbury, Lieutenant at Beckley Fire Department shared how donations can be received, “You can donate at, Operationwarm.org/Beckley or on the Beckley Fire Department Facebook page.”

The BFFA will take donations at the city’s fire stations, as well as online. The BFFA will accept donations between now and Thanksgiving.

