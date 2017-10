Advertisement



BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – The Beckley woman set on fire back in September died overnight, according to Beckley Police.

Belinda Cox, who was 48-years-old, was set on fire, according to investigators, by her fiance, Dwayne Michael Lane.

He’s charged with attempted murder, kidnapping and arson. That attempted murder charged may be changed to murder now that Cox has died.

