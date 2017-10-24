Beckley VA to host open house for Veterans

Advertisement



BECKLEY, WV (NEWS RELEASE) – The Beckley VA Medical Center will host an open house to kick off Veterans Month on November 1 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

As Veterans Day approaches, it is important to highlight the services, resources, and information available to Veterans every day. The open house will be marked with a special patriotic service, including the posting of the colors by an honor guard and the singing of the National Anthem, at 8 a.m. inside the main entrance of the Beckley facility.

Following the service, VA employees will staff informational tables about the services and resources available to Veterans throughout the day. Other community partners and Veteran Service Organizations will also be present to share information. Representatives from the VA’s Veterans Benefits Administration will be available to answer benefit-related questions. There will be refreshments served for those attending.

