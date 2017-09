Advertisement



As Hurricane Irma makes landfall in Florida, one local organization is working to help those impacted by the storm.

The VA Medical Center departed a medical mobile clinic from Beckley on Saturday night to go down to Alabama. There they will station there with a clinic to help any veterans in need.

The team includes one doctor, two nurses and two drivers. More volunteers are currently being trained, and will be sent down to Florida if they are needed.

