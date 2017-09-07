Beckley-Raleigh Co. Health Dept. looking for residents’ input

Advertisement



A NEWS RELEASE FROM THE BECKLEY-RALEIGH COUNTY HEALTH DEPARTMENT:

To the citizens of Raleigh County….The Beckley-Raleigh Co. Health Dept. is seeking your input on the health issues and concerns in Raleigh County. Attached is a link to a Survey Monkey questionnaire.

The survey is 19 questions, and will take approximately 5 minutes (or less) to complete. Your assistance with this project is vital to helping us serve the healthcare needs of Raleigh Co residents.

Please DO NOT fill out this survey if you live outside of Raleigh Co.

