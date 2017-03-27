WOAY-TV Oak Hill, Beckley, Bluefield
Beckley Police looking for help nabbing gunman who shot into a house

Mar 27, 2017

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY-TV) — Beckley Police are looking for whomever fired a gun into a home on Bair Street.

It happened March 21 around 10:30 p.m.

Investigators say it looks like the shot came from the 500 block of Hunter Street.

After the gunshot, a beige or tan passenger vehicle with three black men inside was seen leaving the area and traveled toward S. Kanawha St.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Crimestoppers anonymously at 304-255-STOP or on their web page at crimestoppersofraleighcounty.org.

