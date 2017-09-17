WOAY-TV Oak Hill, Beckley, Bluefield
Advertisement

Home NewsWatch Featured Beckley Police Dept. Searching For Man Who Allegedly Set His Girlfriend On Fire
FeaturedNewsWatch

Beckley Police Dept. Searching For Man Who Allegedly Set His Girlfriend On Fire

Rebecca FernandezBy Sep 17, 2017, 16:42 pm

0
0
Advertisement

The Beckley Police Department needs the community’s help in finding a man who is accused of setting a woman on fire in Raleigh County.

Police are looking for 47-year-old, Dwayne Michael Lane. He is believed to have poured gasoline on a woman and then set her on fire early Sunday morning in Beckley.

And according to multiple posts on social media, the female victim was his girlfriend, Belinda Cox.

Cox was taken to a Pittsburgh hospital and is in critical condition.

If you see him or know any information about his whereabouts, please call the Beckley Police Department at 304-256-1720.

Comments

comments

Rebecca Fernandez

Rebecca Fernandez joined Newswatch as a Reporter in February, and was quickly promoted to Weekend Anchor, and has come all the way from Florida to pursue her on-air career in Southern West Virginia! Read More

Advertisement

Current Conditons

Advertisement

STORMWATCH Radar

Archives