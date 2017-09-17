Beckley Police Dept. Searching For Man Who Allegedly Set His Girlfriend On Fire

Advertisement



The Beckley Police Department needs the community’s help in finding a man who is accused of setting a woman on fire in Raleigh County.

Police are looking for 47-year-old, Dwayne Michael Lane. He is believed to have poured gasoline on a woman and then set her on fire early Sunday morning in Beckley.

And according to multiple posts on social media, the female victim was his girlfriend, Belinda Cox.

Cox was taken to a Pittsburgh hospital and is in critical condition.

If you see him or know any information about his whereabouts, please call the Beckley Police Department at 304-256-1720.

