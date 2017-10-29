Beckley Police Department Hosts Drug Take Back Day

Advertisement



A “Drug Take Back” took place today at the Raleigh County Commision of Aging in Beckley.

The Beckley Police Department and the Drug Enforcement Administration gave the public an opportunity to help fight the opioid epidemic in our area by bring in pills for disposal.

The DEA could not accept liquids, needles or sharp items, but accepted pills and patches. The service was free and anonymous.

“It’s a responsible way to get rid of the medication. It can keep it out of the hands of somebody that shouldn’t probably have them. Bringing them here is a safe way to dispose of medication,” Nick Walkers, from the Beckley Police Department, told us.

One huge advantage of using the drop off locations is that they keep the drugs from getting into the water system if they were flushed instead. The next drop-off date will be in the spring.

