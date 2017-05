BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – The Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office is still trying to solve the murder of a Beckley man that was shot and killed a year ago today.

They say Darius Alexander Toney was killed at a residence on Burton Street.

Anyone with information about the crime should contact the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office at 304-255-9300 or CrimeStoppers at 304-255-7867

