Beckley man charged with killing girlfriend’s husband

Scott PickeyBy May 22, 2017, 16:58 pm

BECKLEY, WV (BY: ALEX WIEDERSPIEL, WV METRONEWS) — The Raleigh County Grand Jury indicted more than 100 people in their May term, including a Beckley man facing murder charges for allegedly killing his girlfriend’s husband.

Joseph Michael Reid, 22, of Beckley, faces indictment on nine charges; one count of first degree murder; one count of use of a firearm; six counts of wanton endangerment; and one count of gross child neglect with risk of serious bodily injury.

He’s accused of shooting Aaron Williams during a dispute on Stanaford Road in Beckley.

Scott Pickey

